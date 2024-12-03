Supreme Court's Stance on Balaji's Reinstatement Sparks Political Row in Tamil Nadu
The Supreme Court raised questions about the reinstatement of V Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu's cabinet after his bail in a money laundering case. BJP claims that the question is directed at Chief Minister M K Stalin, urging him to remove Balaji from the cabinet for good governance.
- Country:
- India
The reinstatement of V Senthil Balaji in the Tamil Nadu cabinet has drawn scrutiny from the Supreme Court, which questioned the decision after Balaji's recent bail in a money laundering case. The BJP insists that the question is aimed at Chief Minister M K Stalin and urges him to act responsibly by removing Balaji from office.
BJP's vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy emphasized the Supreme Court's query, stressing that it's not merely about Balaji's crime, but about the rationale behind his return to the ministerial role. Thirupathy cited the Chief Minister's previous criticisms of Balaji, calling for his immediate dismissal.
The controversy grows as the Supreme Court expressed concern over potential witness intimidation with Balaji resuming a position of power. Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih highlighted the potential conflict, raising questions about the independence of witnesses in the ongoing cash-for-job scam case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP-led central govt only indulging in politics, has taken no step to check stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Political Shift: Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP Amid Controversy
World seeing ray of hope in PM Modi on economic policy front: BJP president J P Nadda at election rally in Navi Mumbai.
India’s economy was 12th largest 10 years ago, PM Modi made it the fifth largest: BJP president J P Nadda at poll rally in Navi Mumbai.
Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, a day after resigning as Delhi govt minister and from Aam Aadmi Party.