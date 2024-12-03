Supreme Court's Stance on Balaji's Reinstatement Sparks Political Row in Tamil Nadu

The reinstatement of V Senthil Balaji in the Tamil Nadu cabinet has drawn scrutiny from the Supreme Court, which questioned the decision after Balaji's recent bail in a money laundering case. The BJP insists that the question is aimed at Chief Minister M K Stalin and urges him to act responsibly by removing Balaji from office.

BJP's vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy emphasized the Supreme Court's query, stressing that it's not merely about Balaji's crime, but about the rationale behind his return to the ministerial role. Thirupathy cited the Chief Minister's previous criticisms of Balaji, calling for his immediate dismissal.

The controversy grows as the Supreme Court expressed concern over potential witness intimidation with Balaji resuming a position of power. Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih highlighted the potential conflict, raising questions about the independence of witnesses in the ongoing cash-for-job scam case.

