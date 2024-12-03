Opposition Uproar: A Protest Walkout in Lok Sabha

A dramatic scene unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as nearly the entire opposition, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a brief walkout following violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Initiating the protest, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sought Speaker Om Birla's permission to address this 'very serious matter,' which resulted in arousing considerable discontent as the Speaker advised that such issues could be raised during the Zero Hour.

Despite Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's efforts to mediate, the opposition continued its protest, culminating in a renewed walkout amid discussions on agricultural policies, specifically the minimum support price concerning the PM-Kisan scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)