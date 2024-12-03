Left Menu

Opposition Uproar: A Protest Walkout in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed a brief walkout from opposition members, led by Rahul Gandhi, over recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The protest began after Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju engaged with Yadav, leading to their temporary exit. Further disagreement arose during discussions on agricultural policies.

A dramatic scene unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as nearly the entire opposition, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a brief walkout following violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Initiating the protest, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sought Speaker Om Birla's permission to address this 'very serious matter,' which resulted in arousing considerable discontent as the Speaker advised that such issues could be raised during the Zero Hour.

Despite Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's efforts to mediate, the opposition continued its protest, culminating in a renewed walkout amid discussions on agricultural policies, specifically the minimum support price concerning the PM-Kisan scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

