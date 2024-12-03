France on the Brink: Government Collapse Looms Amid Budget Turmoil

France finds itself at a critical juncture, amidst budgetary uncertainty and looming government instability, according to Finance Minister Antoine Armand. The possibility of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's administration collapsing this week has unsettled France's economy, the eurozone's second largest, already strained by a rising deficit.

Addressing France 2 TV, Armand emphasized the responsibility of politicians to avoid plunging the nation into uncertainty through a no-confidence vote. Barnier is expected to discuss the issue on national television, facing potential no-confidence motions imminently, likely on Wednesday or Thursday.

A government fall would be historic, marking the first no-confidence ouster since 1962. This scenario poses broader implications for Europe, especially with Germany in electoral mode and the U.S. preparing for President-elect Donald Trump. Barnier's tough austerity measures face opposition, with sufficient support from left and far-right parties to potentially bring down his government.

(With inputs from agencies.)