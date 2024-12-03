BJP Criticizes AAP Over Quran Desecration Conviction
The BJP criticized the AAP as two of its MLAs face legal troubles, including Naresh Yadav's recent conviction in a Quran desecration case. BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi accused the AAP of unethical behavior driven by a desperation for power. Ilmi also called on AAP to address these issues transparently.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the conviction of AAP MLA Naresh Yadav in a 2016 case involving the desecration of the Quran. Accusing the AAP of being driven by a lust for power, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi criticized the party's conduct.
Shazia Ilmi highlighted recent legal challenges plaguing the AAP, including allegations of extortion against another AAP MLA, Naresh Balyan. The BJP's sharp critique draws attention to what they describe as unethical practices within the party as it allegedly seeks to garner political influence.
Ilmi, a former AAP member, urged party leaders to address these serious accusations. She also expressed skepticism about recent statements from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting they may be attempts to deflect criticism from the party's internal issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- AAP
- Quran
- desecration
- Naresh Yadav
- Shazia Ilmi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- crime
- extortion
- conviction
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal Pledges Transparent Candidate Selection Amidst Delhi Election Battle
Arvind Kejriwal: The Battle for Delhi's Future
Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC refuses to stay for now trial court proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Delhi High Court Reviews Arvind Kejriwal's Plea in Excise Policy Case
Delhi Excise Policy 'scam': HC asks ED to respond to Arvind Kejriwal's plea against trial court's order of cognisance of ED chargesheet.