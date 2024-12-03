BJP Criticizes AAP Over Quran Desecration Conviction

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the conviction of AAP MLA Naresh Yadav in a 2016 case involving the desecration of the Quran. Accusing the AAP of being driven by a lust for power, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi criticized the party's conduct.

Shazia Ilmi highlighted recent legal challenges plaguing the AAP, including allegations of extortion against another AAP MLA, Naresh Balyan. The BJP's sharp critique draws attention to what they describe as unethical practices within the party as it allegedly seeks to garner political influence.

Ilmi, a former AAP member, urged party leaders to address these serious accusations. She also expressed skepticism about recent statements from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting they may be attempts to deflect criticism from the party's internal issues.

