Farmers Rally Against Policies: UP Government Under Fire

SP MP Awadhesh Prasad delivered a stinging critique of the BJP government on Tuesday, lambasting it for the dire conditions plaguing farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Prasad pointed out that despite persistent inquiries raised in the UP assembly, the government has yet to establish any policy addressing these pressing issues.

"Farmers in India endure great hardship under the BJP's double-engine government," Prasad declared. "With winter already here, farmers are left to guard their fields against microbes and stray animals overnight. Akhilesh Yadav has persistently questioned this in the assembly, yet there's no policy response from the UP government." He stressed that allowing farmers to march to Delhi to express their demands would uphold democratic principles.

The ongoing protest, spearheaded by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and several other farmer groups, demands compensation and benefits tied to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait revealed that participants in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest faced police barricades en route to Delhi, underscoring the farmers' resolve for solutions to their grievances. Tikait's comments followed police interventions at the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)