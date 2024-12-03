Kejriwal Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Delhi's Law-and-Order Chaos

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, intensified his criticism against the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging his resignation over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Delhi.

After meeting the family of a young man recently killed in Pitampura, Kejriwal expressed concern over the widespread fear due to increasing crimes in the city. Two youths were reportedly attacked, resulting in one fatality and serious injuries to another. Kejriwal criticized the police's inaction and intimidation tactics.

The BJP countered Kejriwal's accusations, claiming he is inciting fear to distract from his party's shortcomings and corruption in their decade-long governance of Delhi. Despite the lack of response from the police, controlled by the Union Home Ministry, Kejriwal vowed to rally public support and pressure the central government to enhance safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)