Legal Battle Intensifies Over Shamsi Shahi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, a legal case challenging the standing of the Shamsi Shahi mosque has sparked heated debate. Tuesday saw the Muslim representation dismissing the case as "fake," asserting the Hindu petitioner side holds no rights over the mosque, according to statements made to ANI.

Significantly, the court permitted a challenge to the mosque's legitimacy, while the Hindu representatives insisted they possess concrete evidence that the property in question is originally a Hindu temple. Advocate Vivek Render argued for uninterrupted worship, citing land evidence that contradicts the mosque's identification as Jama Masjid.

This case is set against a turbulent backdrop, following recent deadly clashes in Sambhal district during an ASI survey of another contentious mosque site. As the December 10 court hearing approaches, 27 individuals have already been arrested in connection with the violence that left four deceased.

