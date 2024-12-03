Legal Battle Intensifies Over Shamsi Shahi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh
A court petition challenges the Shamsi Shahi mosque's authenticity as a religious site in Uttar Pradesh. The Hindu petitioners claim the mosque was originally a Hindu temple and seek uninterrupted worship. Meanwhile, tensions rose after a similar dispute resulted in violence in Sambhal district.
- Country:
- India
In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, a legal case challenging the standing of the Shamsi Shahi mosque has sparked heated debate. Tuesday saw the Muslim representation dismissing the case as "fake," asserting the Hindu petitioner side holds no rights over the mosque, according to statements made to ANI.
Significantly, the court permitted a challenge to the mosque's legitimacy, while the Hindu representatives insisted they possess concrete evidence that the property in question is originally a Hindu temple. Advocate Vivek Render argued for uninterrupted worship, citing land evidence that contradicts the mosque's identification as Jama Masjid.
This case is set against a turbulent backdrop, following recent deadly clashes in Sambhal district during an ASI survey of another contentious mosque site. As the December 10 court hearing approaches, 27 individuals have already been arrested in connection with the violence that left four deceased.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Marilyn Manson Drops Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood, Settles Legal Disputes
Azad Samaj Party Leader Denounces UP Government Over Sambhal Violence
Tension Escalates as Sambhal Violence Sparks Political Blame Game
Priyanka Gandhi Blames Yogi Government for Sambhal Violence Unrest
FIR registered against SP MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, SP MLA's son in connection with Sambhal violence: Police.