Croatia's Political Tensions Rise Amid No-Confidence Motion

The Croatian government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, faces a no-confidence motion initiated by the opposition Social Democratic Party due to alleged corruption cases involving ministers. Health Minister Vili Beros's arrest amplifies tensions, but the opposition lacks votes for the motion's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:19 IST
Andrej Plenkovic Image Credit: Wikimedia

Croatian lawmakers are currently debating a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's pro-EU government, spearheaded by the opposition Social Democratic Party. The motion is primarily driven by corruption allegations linked to Vili Beros, a former health minister, and other government officials.

The controversy deepened with Beros's arrest last month, accused of corruption by European prosecutors. Initially detained to assist investigations, Beros firmly denies any wrongdoing. Despite his release, the health ministry has chosen to withhold comments on the matter.

The parliamentary vote requires 76 votes for the motion’s success in the 151-seat chamber. Currently, the opposition estimates securing 71 votes, falling short of the needed majority. If passed, Croatia could face early elections, though expectations suggest the motion may not succeed.

