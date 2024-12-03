BJP Stages Walkout Over Waqf Amendment Bill Resolution

On Tuesday, BJP members executed a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly amid discussions over a resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, set to be tabled in Parliament.

The walkout followed a vocal opposition from the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, against the resolution, which was later approved via voice vote subsequent to remarks made by Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The two-day deliberation featured West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who addressed the matter in the assembly the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)