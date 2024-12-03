Left Menu

BJP Stages Walkout Over Waqf Amendment Bill Resolution

BJP members walked out from the West Bengal Assembly during talks on a resolution opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari opposed the resolution. Despite their exit, the resolution passed by voice vote after Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay's reply. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, BJP members executed a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly amid discussions over a resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, set to be tabled in Parliament.

The walkout followed a vocal opposition from the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, against the resolution, which was later approved via voice vote subsequent to remarks made by Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The two-day deliberation featured West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who addressed the matter in the assembly the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

