India-China Relations: Navigating the Path to Peace

India has reiterated its commitment to maintaining engagement with China, seeking a fair and mutually agreeable resolution to the ongoing boundary issues. The Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, emphasized that respect for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and adherence to previous agreements are crucial for improving relations.

Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha about the complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, achieved through a phased process. This development paves the way for addressing other matters essential for stabilizing ties between the two nations, while Indian and Chinese military leaders focus on de-escalation along the LAC.

The minister highlighted the complex history between India and China, including contentious areas like Aksai Chin and the 1962 conflict's aftermath. Despite hurdles, India remains dedicated to finding a transparent and equitable framework for border resolution, with peace along the LAC seen as a priority for advancing bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)