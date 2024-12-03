Left Menu

Mud-slinging Incident Mars Tamil Nadu Minister's Flood Relief Visit

During a flood relief visit in Tamil Nadu, Forest Minister K Ponmudy was targeted with mud by unidentified individuals. Allegations have emerged against a political party member for the act, aimed at disrupting the relief effort. Despite this, Ponmudy persevered in his humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:11 IST
Unidentified individuals derailed Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy's flood relief visit by throwing mud at him and his delegation on Tuesday. The incident occurred while Ponmudy was in Iruvelpattu village to distribute aid to victims of Cyclone Fengal.

State Minister P K Sekar Babu accused a political party member and her relative of staging the mud-slinging incident to block Ponmudy's relief distribution efforts. Babu asserted that ordinary citizens were unlikely to have committed such an act.

Despite the disruption, Ponmudy continued his mission, providing relief and offering solace to the flood-stricken families. Babu confirmed the Minister's dedication to the cause, as he remained unfazed by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

