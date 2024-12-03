Parliamentary Clash Over Indira Gandhi Remarks During Banking Bill Debate

A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha after a BJP member referenced former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during a debate on the Banking Law (Amendment) Bill 2024. The remarks by BJP's Sambit Patra led to vibrant protests from the opposition, prompting the Speaker to emphasize maintaining focus on the bill.

DMK leader A Raja voiced his discomfort, highlighting rule 94. He queried the relevance of Gandhi's mention, asserting, 'Indira Gandhi is not in the House. Baseless allegations serve no purpose.' Patra argued that the example was pertinent to the banking reforms under discussion.

As tensions escalated, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress leader K C Venugopal contributed their perspectives. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman intervened, balancing respect for Gandhi's legacy with historical challenges. Speaker Om Birla reiterated that decorum should prevail and stressed the need for confirmed records.

