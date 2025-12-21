Left Menu

Bihar BJP Chief Defends VB-G RAM G Bill Amid Opposition Protests

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi criticized opposition parties as 'anti-poor' for protesting the VB-G RAM G Bill, which aims to replace MGNREGA. Approved by President Murmu, the bill promises 125 days of employment to rural households, aligning with PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:24 IST
Bihar BJP Chief Defends VB-G RAM G Bill Amid Opposition Protests
Sanjay Saraogi
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi has accused opposition parties of being 'anti-poor' for their protests against the newly passed VB-G RAM G Bill. The bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA with a new rural employment law, has been approved by President Droupadi Murmu.

In a conversation with PTI Video, Saraogi highlighted the significance of the VB-G RAM G Bill, claiming that it would enhance employment opportunities and rural development, thus boosting the Indian economy. He suggested that those opposing the bill are against the welfare of rural citizens.

Saraogi also criticized the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of communal politics and opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. He predicted a defeat for the TMC in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025