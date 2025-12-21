Bihar BJP Chief Defends VB-G RAM G Bill Amid Opposition Protests

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi has accused opposition parties of being 'anti-poor' for their protests against the newly passed VB-G RAM G Bill. The bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA with a new rural employment law, has been approved by President Droupadi Murmu.

In a conversation with PTI Video, Saraogi highlighted the significance of the VB-G RAM G Bill, claiming that it would enhance employment opportunities and rural development, thus boosting the Indian economy. He suggested that those opposing the bill are against the welfare of rural citizens.

Saraogi also criticized the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of communal politics and opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. He predicted a defeat for the TMC in the upcoming assembly elections.

