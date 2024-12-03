Trump's Bold Ultimatum: A Turning Point in the Middle East Hostage Crisis?

On Tuesday, Israeli leaders praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's vow to impose consequences unless Middle East hostages in Gaza were freed by his inauguration on January 20.

In Gaza, reactions to Trump's declaration were more tepid. Using social media platform Truth Social, Trump demanded the release of the hostages without naming specific groups.

As Israel continues its on-off negotiations with Hamas, Trump's strong stance has been met with gratitude from Israeli ministers, while Gaza residents and officials express concerns about the potential impact of such rhetoric on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)