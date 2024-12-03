Left Menu

Trump's Bold Ultimatum: A Turning Point in the Middle East Hostage Crisis?

Israeli leaders welcome U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's assertion that Gaza hostages must be released before his inauguration. Trump's strong words drew a mixed reaction from Gaza. Israeli ministers thanked Trump, while talks with Hamas faltered, and locals feared potential repercussions of Trump's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Israeli leaders praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's vow to impose consequences unless Middle East hostages in Gaza were freed by his inauguration on January 20.

In Gaza, reactions to Trump's declaration were more tepid. Using social media platform Truth Social, Trump demanded the release of the hostages without naming specific groups.

As Israel continues its on-off negotiations with Hamas, Trump's strong stance has been met with gratitude from Israeli ministers, while Gaza residents and officials express concerns about the potential impact of such rhetoric on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

