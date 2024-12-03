Romania's Political Shake: AUR Eyes Coalition Amid Presidential Runoff

Romania's hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) is maneuvering to join a coalition government. This move comes as the nation gears up for a presidential runoff, pivotal in appointing the next prime minister, following a surge in support during parliamentary elections.

A Constitutional Court verdict has greenlit the presidential runoff, whereby far-right candidate Calin Georgescu will face centrist Elena Lasconi. A win for Georgescu could reshape Romania's political landscape, affecting its international alliances and stance towards the EU and NATO, possibly altering support for Ukraine.

AUR leader George Simion, while open to coalition talks with various political factions, ruled out collaboration with the Social Democrats. Despite Simion's claims of non-alignment with Russia, AUR's rapid ascent reflects public dissatisfaction with mainstream politics, appealing to Romania's diaspora and youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)