Congress Rally in Support of Sambhal Amidst Tight Restrictions

Avinash Pande, General Secretary of the Congress and In-Charge of Uttar Pradesh, has made an impassioned call for public support ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the violence-affected district of Sambhal. Pande urged citizens to gather in large numbers on Wednesday to stand in solidarity as Gandhi meets the victims' families.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Pande announced his intent to join the Congress delegation at the Ghazipur border before proceeding to Sambhal. "Your support is crucial in our ongoing struggle for democracy and justice," he emphasized. However, local authorities, led by Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, have consistently requested Gandhi to postpone his visit to avoid potential disruptions.

Singh revealed that the District Magistrate imposed restrictions on outsider visits to Sambhal until December 10 to maintain order. Although the area is stabilizing, he warned that an increased external presence might incite further unrest. Singh also assured that normalcy is being gradually restored, with active investigations and multiple arrests in the wake of the November 24 violence.

