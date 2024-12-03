Biden's Historic Commitment to Lasting Ties with Africa

In a groundbreaking visit to sub-Saharan Africa, President Joe Biden vowed to establish lasting U.S. engagement with Africa, focusing on Angola. Meeting Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, Biden emphasized a partnership on Africa's terms, reflecting a pivot in American foreign policy.

Angola expressed eagerness to collaborate with the U.S. on attracting investment and enhancing defense and security ties. President Lourenco discussed joint military exercises and highlighted American investments in Angola's oil and gas sector as well as infrastructure projects.

Despite the complexities inherited from past conflicts, Biden aims for a significant shift in U.S.-Angola relations. His visit includes honoring the shared history of the transatlantic slave trade at Angola's National Museum of Slavery, underscoring the broader context of U.S. historical ties to the continent.

