Left Menu

South Korea's Political Crisis: Martial Law Drama Unfolds

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law aiming to curb opposition forces, accusing them of communist sympathies. This move faced immediate backlash, with parliament swiftly voting to lift the declaration. The crisis underscored tensions between the government and opposition, drawing international attention and concern, particularly from the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:09 IST
South Korea's Political Crisis: Martial Law Drama Unfolds
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a startling political maneuver, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate 'anti-state' forces. The declaration came amidst Yoon's struggles with an opposition-dominated parliament, which he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.

Just three hours following the pronouncement, the National Assembly voted to overturn the martial law. Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declared the declaration 'invalid,' committing lawmakers to protect democracy. The decision was followed by the withdrawal of police and military personnel from the Assembly grounds.

The move drew immediate condemnation from both the opposition and Yoon's conservative party allies, highlighting significant domestic political discord. The United States expressed serious concerns over these developments, with the White House engaging in discussions with South Korea on this critical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024