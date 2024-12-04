South Korea's Political Crisis: Martial Law Drama Unfolds
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law aiming to curb opposition forces, accusing them of communist sympathies. This move faced immediate backlash, with parliament swiftly voting to lift the declaration. The crisis underscored tensions between the government and opposition, drawing international attention and concern, particularly from the US.
In a startling political maneuver, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate 'anti-state' forces. The declaration came amidst Yoon's struggles with an opposition-dominated parliament, which he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.
Just three hours following the pronouncement, the National Assembly voted to overturn the martial law. Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declared the declaration 'invalid,' committing lawmakers to protect democracy. The decision was followed by the withdrawal of police and military personnel from the Assembly grounds.
The move drew immediate condemnation from both the opposition and Yoon's conservative party allies, highlighting significant domestic political discord. The United States expressed serious concerns over these developments, with the White House engaging in discussions with South Korea on this critical issue.
