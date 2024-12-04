South Korea's Political Crisis: Martial Law Drama Unfolds

In a startling political maneuver, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate 'anti-state' forces. The declaration came amidst Yoon's struggles with an opposition-dominated parliament, which he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.

Just three hours following the pronouncement, the National Assembly voted to overturn the martial law. Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declared the declaration 'invalid,' committing lawmakers to protect democracy. The decision was followed by the withdrawal of police and military personnel from the Assembly grounds.

The move drew immediate condemnation from both the opposition and Yoon's conservative party allies, highlighting significant domestic political discord. The United States expressed serious concerns over these developments, with the White House engaging in discussions with South Korea on this critical issue.

