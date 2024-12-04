Left Menu

Trump Vows to Block Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

President-elect Donald Trump opposes Nippon Steel's $15 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, vowing to block the deal. Despite opposition from Joe Biden and a U.S. labor union, Nippon plans to invest in U.S. facilities, promote job security, and enhance American industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:53 IST
Trump Vows to Block Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

In a bold stance, President-elect Donald Trump has announced his opposition to Nippon Steel's proposed $15 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel. Trump declared he would block the deal, highlighting concerns about foreign ownership of a historically American firm.

Nippon Steel, undeterred by opposition from both Trump and President Joe Biden, plans to finalize the deal before Trump's expected return to the White House, promising significant investments and security for union jobs in the U.S.

The acquisition is currently under scrutiny by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which will determine its fate based on national security implications. Amid the uncertainty, the powerful United Steel Workers union has welcomed Trump's protective stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024