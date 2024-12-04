Left Menu

Erosion of Democracy: Martial Law Shakes South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law amid domestic and party clashes, sparking doubts about his political future. Critics accuse him of heavy-handed leadership, threatening both the democratic image of South Korea and his presidency, as tensions rise ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:56 IST
In a shocking late-night move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, intensifying conflicts with domestic and political opponents. This bold declaration has brought his political future under scrutiny, casting doubts over his leadership amid growing tensions in the nation.

After parliament, including some of his party members, voted against this decree, Yoon promised to retract the order. His presidency, marked by a narrow victory in 2022, rides on a wave of discontent surrounding economic policies and domestic scandals, reshaping the landscape of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Despite aligning with Western nations against authoritarianism, Yoon faces accusations of autocratic governance at home. His martial law announcement complicates international diplomatic relations, especially as South Korea braces for the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

