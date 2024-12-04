Left Menu

South Korea Faces Political Turmoil as Martial Law Repealed

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol revoked martial law hours after declaring it amidst sweeping political tensions. Parliament forcefully opposed the declaration, with lawmakers unanimously voting against it. The crisis sparked significant national and international concern, impacting the economy and drawing criticism from the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:46 IST
South Korea witnessed a swift political turnaround as President Yoon Suk Yeol revoked a contentious martial law declaration just hours after its announcement. The decree, aimed at quelling what Yoon termed as 'anti-state forces,' was met with overwhelming disapproval from parliament, which voted unanimously to demand its repeal.

Yoon's move triggered the most significant political crisis in South Korea in decades, with the country's legislature roundly opposing any suspension of democratic freedoms. The declaration momentarily affected the South Korean won, reflecting the tense economic atmosphere surrounding the political strife.

The international community, particularly the United States, expressed deep concern regarding the situation. While Yoon intended to suppress domestic opposition forces, his actions faced criticism and backlash both politically and from the public, who rallied outside parliament to celebrate the martial law's repeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

