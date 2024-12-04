Left Menu

Chad Chronister Withdraws from DEA Candidacy

Chad Chronister, Trump's chosen candidate for the Drug Enforcement Administration, has opted out, citing the seriousness of the role. The Florida sheriff and Trump supporter announced his withdrawal on social media, underscoring the importance of the DEA leadership position.

Updated: 04-12-2024 04:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Chad Chronister, initially selected by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Drug Enforcement Administration, announced his decision to withdraw from consideration on Tuesday.

Chronister, a dedicated Trump supporter and sheriff from Florida, cited the immense responsibility of the role, leading him to step back from the nomination process.

He communicated his decision via a post on X, expressing his respect for the position's gravity and his intention to withdraw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

