South Korea Rescinds Martial Law: A Diplomatic Milestone

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, has expressed his support for a significant political decision in South Korea. On Tuesday, Blinken welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol's choice to rescind an earlier martial law declaration, a step viewed as crucial for upholding democratic principles in the country.

Blinken emphasized the U.S. stance on political issues being handled peacefully and within the legal framework. In a statement, he reiterated the importance of resolving disagreements through lawful and non-violent means, underlining international expectations for democratic governance.

This diplomatic interaction marks a notable moment in U.S.-South Korea relations, spotlighting the ongoing commitment to maintaining stability and adhering to the rule of law amidst political challenges.

