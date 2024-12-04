Left Menu

South Korea Rescinds Martial Law: A Diplomatic Milestone

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed support for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to reverse the martial law declaration. Blinken emphasized the importance of resolving political conflicts peacefully and legally. This move reflects a commitment to democratic norms and stability in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 06:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 06:10 IST
Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, has expressed his support for a significant political decision in South Korea. On Tuesday, Blinken welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol's choice to rescind an earlier martial law declaration, a step viewed as crucial for upholding democratic principles in the country.

Blinken emphasized the U.S. stance on political issues being handled peacefully and within the legal framework. In a statement, he reiterated the importance of resolving disagreements through lawful and non-violent means, underlining international expectations for democratic governance.

This diplomatic interaction marks a notable moment in U.S.-South Korea relations, spotlighting the ongoing commitment to maintaining stability and adhering to the rule of law amidst political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

