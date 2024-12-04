Political Turmoil in South Korea: Opposition Calls for President Yoon's Resignation

In South Korea, a political crisis unfolds as the main opposition party urges President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign or face impeachment. This call came shortly after Yoon's controversial martial law declaration was overturned by the National Assembly.

The martial law, lasting only six hours, was Yoon's attempt to counter 'anti-state' forces thwarting his agenda amid an opposition-controlled parliament. The declaration was seen as unconstitutional, sparking demands for his resignation.

Yoon's actions recall South Korea's military-backed governance era, raising concerns internationally, including from the U.S., about a democratic backslide. The Democrats lead with 192 seats—allied by dissenting voices within Yoon's camp to potentially impeach the president.

(With inputs from agencies.)