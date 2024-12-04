Left Menu

Potential Pentagon Shakeup: DeSantis as a Contender

President-elect Donald Trump is reconsidering Pete Hegseth as his nominee for the Pentagon, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as a potential alternative. Troubled by allegations, Hegseth might not withstand further scrutiny, while DeSantis was once listed as a candidate for defense secretary. Further nominations might unfold.

Ron DeSantis

In a significant potential shift at the Pentagon, President-elect Donald Trump is contemplating replacing his current nominee, Pete Hegseth, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Hegseth's nomination has encountered hurdles on Capitol Hill due to allegations related to his personal and professional conduct. Such issues have led Trump's allies to doubt his ability to withstand further scrutiny. Hegseth, a combat veteran and former Fox News host, would require Senate Republicans' support for confirmation.

This development follows the withdrawal of Chad Chronister and Matt Gaetz from senior position considerations under the Trump administration, hinting at a turbulent transition period. DeSantis, a former candidate for defense secretary, could emerge as the frontrunner once again if Hegseth's nomination fails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

