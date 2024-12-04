Left Menu

Congress Questions Validity of Maharashtra Election Results, Targets BJP

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole criticized the BJP, claiming the Mahayuti government was formed due to influence from Delhi rather than genuine voter support. Congress leaders raised concerns over added and deleted voter names and discrepancies in voter turnout at a meeting with the Election Commission.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole condemned the BJP, arguing that the Mahayuti government, a coalition inclusive of Shiv Sena and NCP, owes its triumph not to the voters but to top officials in Delhi. Patole voiced his concerns after a crucial meeting with the Election Commission.

A Congress delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi also approached the Election Commission, citing significant anomalies concerning the Maharashtra election's voter lists. Singhvi highlighted the addition of 47 lakh voters between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, sparking scrutiny over the election's integrity.

Singhvi articulated two main issues: the suspected mass deletion of legitimate voters and the unexplained surge in new voter additions. The Congress demands detailed data to verify these processes, noting a worrying seven percent voter turnout variance across 118 constituencies.

