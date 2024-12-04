Vice President Sparks Dialogue on Farmer Protests: Urges Government to Fulfill Promises

On Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed support for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's inquiry into the ongoing farmer protests. Ramesh noted that the Congress has been persistently posing similar questions to the Prime Minister regarding commitments made to farmers.

Vice President Dhankhar, during his address at ICAR-CIRCOT's Centenary Foundation Day, questioned Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlighting concerns over unfulfilled promises to farmers. Dhankhar stressed the importance of dialogue, referencing India's elevated global status and the need to address farmers' distress realistically.

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait praised Dhankhar's remarks, urging the formation of a committee including key stakeholders like Rajnath Singh to resolve the issue. The protests, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad, aim to secure compensation and legislative guarantees on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

