Left Menu

Ukraine's Call to Arms: A Second Chance for AWOL Soldiers

Faced with a shortage of troops, Ukraine's military is inviting soldiers previously declared AWOL to rejoin. With nearly 95,000 criminal cases for AWOL or desertion since 2022, replenishment is crucial. Legal changes allow soldiers to return, with 6,000 rejoining recently, easing the strain on existing forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:02 IST
Ukraine's Call to Arms: A Second Chance for AWOL Soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:

As Ukraine's military grapples with a troop shortage amidst Russia's larger forces, it is opening doors to soldiers previously declared AWOL.

Prosecutor's office data reveals nearly 95,000 criminal cases for AWOL and battlefield desertion, with numbers soaring each year since the war started. Two-thirds of these cases date back to 2024. The depletion of soldiers due to casualties is a serious concern for Ukraine.

In response, select units like Ukraine's elite 47th Brigade have invited AWOL soldiers to return. A hundred applications poured in within two days, illustrating a high interest among former soldiers. A new law decriminalizes a soldier's first disappearance, aiding the reintegration effort. In the past month alone, 6,000 AWOL soldiers have returned, highlighting the urgent need and response to manpower challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024