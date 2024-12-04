Ukraine's Call to Arms: A Second Chance for AWOL Soldiers

As Ukraine's military grapples with a troop shortage amidst Russia's larger forces, it is opening doors to soldiers previously declared AWOL.

Prosecutor's office data reveals nearly 95,000 criminal cases for AWOL and battlefield desertion, with numbers soaring each year since the war started. Two-thirds of these cases date back to 2024. The depletion of soldiers due to casualties is a serious concern for Ukraine.

In response, select units like Ukraine's elite 47th Brigade have invited AWOL soldiers to return. A hundred applications poured in within two days, illustrating a high interest among former soldiers. A new law decriminalizes a soldier's first disappearance, aiding the reintegration effort. In the past month alone, 6,000 AWOL soldiers have returned, highlighting the urgent need and response to manpower challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)