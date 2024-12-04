Devendra Fadnavis Set for Third Term as Maharashtra Chief Minister

In a significant political move, Devendra Fadnavis has been unanimously chosen as the leader of Maharashtra BJP's legislature party, setting the stage for his third term as chief minister. The announcement was made during a meeting at Vidhan Bhawan, where BJP's central observer Vijay Rupani confirmed Fadnavis's selection.

Notable inclusions in the leadership include Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar, who will assume positions as deputy chief ministers. The grand swearing-in ceremony, scheduled at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, is expected to draw an audience of nearly 42,000 attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, comprising Shiv Sena and NCP, triumphed in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, securing 132 out of 288 seats, marking a record performance for the party in the state. The coalition now holds a solid majority with 230 seats.

