Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Set for Third Term as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis has been unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP's leader, paving the way for his third term as chief minister. Shiv Sena and NCP leaders will serve as deputy CMs. The BJP-led coalition achieved a commanding majority in the November elections, securing 132 out of 288 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:01 IST
Devendra Fadnavis Set for Third Term as Maharashtra Chief Minister
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Devendra Fadnavis has been unanimously chosen as the leader of Maharashtra BJP's legislature party, setting the stage for his third term as chief minister. The announcement was made during a meeting at Vidhan Bhawan, where BJP's central observer Vijay Rupani confirmed Fadnavis's selection.

Notable inclusions in the leadership include Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar, who will assume positions as deputy chief ministers. The grand swearing-in ceremony, scheduled at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, is expected to draw an audience of nearly 42,000 attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, comprising Shiv Sena and NCP, triumphed in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, securing 132 out of 288 seats, marking a record performance for the party in the state. The coalition now holds a solid majority with 230 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024