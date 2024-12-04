Political Showdown in Sambhal: Allegations and Accusations
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attempted visit to Sambhal, accusing him of 'drama' to gain Muslim votes. Prohibitory orders stopped Gandhi at Ghazipur. Maurya claims political motivations behind recent violence and advocates for an independent probe.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent attempted visit to the Sambhal district. Maurya accused Gandhi of engaging in 'drama' designed to appease Muslim voters.
Prohibitory orders were in place in Sambhal, leading to Gandhi's stoppage at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday as he sought to enter the district. Maurya has been vocal, stating that both Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are pursuing politics aimed at garnering Muslim votes.
Maurya further alleged that the violence in Sambhal was a consequence of internal rivalries within the Samajwadi Party. He supports an ongoing probe into police claims of discovering Pakistan-made cartridges in the area. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has called for opposition backing in the efforts to maintain peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Leaders Commemorate Indira Gandhi's 107th Birth Anniversary
Samajwadi Party Challenges Police Conduct in Lok Sabha Elections
Congress Criticizes Mahayuti's Water Grid Delays in Marathwada
Fair Elections Sought in Uttar Pradesh By-Polls by Congress MP
Congress MP Demands Probe Into UPSC Exam Appointments Over OBC Discrepancies