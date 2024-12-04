Political Showdown in Sambhal: Allegations and Accusations

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent attempted visit to the Sambhal district. Maurya accused Gandhi of engaging in 'drama' designed to appease Muslim voters.

Prohibitory orders were in place in Sambhal, leading to Gandhi's stoppage at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday as he sought to enter the district. Maurya has been vocal, stating that both Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are pursuing politics aimed at garnering Muslim votes.

Maurya further alleged that the violence in Sambhal was a consequence of internal rivalries within the Samajwadi Party. He supports an ongoing probe into police claims of discovering Pakistan-made cartridges in the area. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has called for opposition backing in the efforts to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)