Historic Victory for BJP-Led Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In a landmark political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance clinched an impressive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections with 235 seats. The BJP alone garnered 132 seats, establishing itself as the single-largest party. Noteworthy performances were also recorded by the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party with 57 and 41 seats respectively.

Union Minister Vijay Rupani, serving as BJP's central observer for Maharashtra, announced that Devendra Fadnavis has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers is scheduled for December 5 at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan.

Following his election, Fadnavis referred to the polls as 'historic', echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogans 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai.' During the BJP legislative party meeting, he extended gratitude to central observers and leaders, including caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, for their support.

