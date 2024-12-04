Alert ASI Foils Assassination Attempt on Leader Outside Golden Temple

An alert Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) defused a potentially deadly situation on Wednesday when he thwarted an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In a dramatic turn of events, ASI Jasbir Singh, present in plainclothes, quickly tackled the would-be assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, as he attempted to fire a weapon at Badal, who was seated in a wheelchair. The swift action prevented any harm to the leader, as the bullet only impacted a wall.

The incident, unfolding during a media-covered penance event, drew widespread praise for the police. Several high-ranking officers, including the Punjab Chief Minister, lauded the bravery displayed in averting the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)