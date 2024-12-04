Left Menu

Alert ASI Foils Assassination Attempt on Leader Outside Golden Temple

A quick-thinking Punjab Police ASI thwarted an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple. ASI Jasbir Singh intervened just as the assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, pulled a gun. The incident was captured by media as it unfolded during Badal's penance event.

Updated: 04-12-2024 16:41 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

An alert Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) defused a potentially deadly situation on Wednesday when he thwarted an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In a dramatic turn of events, ASI Jasbir Singh, present in plainclothes, quickly tackled the would-be assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, as he attempted to fire a weapon at Badal, who was seated in a wheelchair. The swift action prevented any harm to the leader, as the bullet only impacted a wall.

The incident, unfolding during a media-covered penance event, drew widespread praise for the police. Several high-ranking officers, including the Punjab Chief Minister, lauded the bravery displayed in averting the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

