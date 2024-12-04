Slovenia's Prime Minister Faces Anti-Graft Commission Over Alleged Police Staffing Interference

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob found himself embroiled in controversy as he testified before a closed-door anti-graft commission on Wednesday. The session centered around allegations of police staffing interference, accusations brought forth by ex-Interior Minister Tatjana Bobnar.

The Commission for the Prevention of Corruption resumed its investigation into Golob, originally suspended in November 2023 due to technical obstacles. Bobnar claimed Golob pressured her on staffing decisions, a charge he has steadfastly denied. Golob expressed confidence in his defense, dismissing the accusations as 'fabricated and false.'

Golob asserted that his motives were to depoliticize the police, countering previous government efforts. In a separate move, the police lodged a criminal complaint against Golob for alleged corruption related to unlawful intermediation, leaving the prosecutor's office to determine the next steps.

