NATO Membership Debate: Hungary's Foreign Minister Warns Against Inviting Ukraine

During a pivotal NATO meeting in Brussels, Hungary's foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, expressed his stark opposition to Ukraine's potential membership. He voiced concerns that such a move could escalate into World War III, given the current tensions with Russia.

The gathering of NATO foreign ministers comes amid ongoing Russian advances in Ukraine, despite increased Western military support. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized strengthening Ukraine's negotiating position for future peace talks over immediate membership discussions.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes NATO membership could expedite an end to the conflict, Szijjártó remains skeptical. He argues Western military aid has not significantly improved Ukraine's battlefield situation, implying that further escalation is likely if membership is rushed.

