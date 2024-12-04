Left Menu

NATO Membership Debate: Hungary's Foreign Minister Warns Against Inviting Ukraine

Hungary's foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, reiterated his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, calling it a potential trigger for World War III. Despite strong Western support for Ukraine, NATO members have not reached a consensus on its membership. Ukraine's battlefield situation remains precarious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:37 IST
NATO Membership Debate: Hungary's Foreign Minister Warns Against Inviting Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

During a pivotal NATO meeting in Brussels, Hungary's foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, expressed his stark opposition to Ukraine's potential membership. He voiced concerns that such a move could escalate into World War III, given the current tensions with Russia.

The gathering of NATO foreign ministers comes amid ongoing Russian advances in Ukraine, despite increased Western military support. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized strengthening Ukraine's negotiating position for future peace talks over immediate membership discussions.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes NATO membership could expedite an end to the conflict, Szijjártó remains skeptical. He argues Western military aid has not significantly improved Ukraine's battlefield situation, implying that further escalation is likely if membership is rushed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024