NATO Membership Debate: Hungary's Foreign Minister Warns Against Inviting Ukraine
Hungary's foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, reiterated his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, calling it a potential trigger for World War III. Despite strong Western support for Ukraine, NATO members have not reached a consensus on its membership. Ukraine's battlefield situation remains precarious.
- Country:
- Hungary
During a pivotal NATO meeting in Brussels, Hungary's foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, expressed his stark opposition to Ukraine's potential membership. He voiced concerns that such a move could escalate into World War III, given the current tensions with Russia.
The gathering of NATO foreign ministers comes amid ongoing Russian advances in Ukraine, despite increased Western military support. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized strengthening Ukraine's negotiating position for future peace talks over immediate membership discussions.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes NATO membership could expedite an end to the conflict, Szijjártó remains skeptical. He argues Western military aid has not significantly improved Ukraine's battlefield situation, implying that further escalation is likely if membership is rushed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin's Potential India Visit: Strengthening Russo-Indian Ties
Putin's India Visit: Ties Amid Global Tensions Unveiled
Russian leader Putin signs a new doctrine that lowers the threshold for using nuclear weapons, reports AP.
Putin's Revised Nuclear Doctrine: A Geopolitical Shift
Putin's Prospective Visit: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties