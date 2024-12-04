Defamation Drama: Political Skin Thickness Tested
The Supreme Court heard union minister L Murugan's plea to stay defamation proceedings initiated by Chennai-based Murasoli Trust, following Murugan's alleged defamatory statements in 2020. The court questioned both parties, emphasizing the nature of politics and free speech. Further hearings are scheduled for December 5, 2023.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court underscored the challenges faced by politicians regarding unwanted and unnecessary critiques as it reviewed union minister L Murugan's defamation plea on Wednesday.
After the Madras High Court declined to dismiss defamation proceedings filed by Murasoli Trust, Murugan sought reprieve from the nation's highest judicial authority. Allegations center on remarks made by Murugan at a December 2020 press event.
The apex court, led by Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, pushed for dialogue between the parties, emphasizing the complexities of free speech within political realms. They advised that political officials must develop resilience akin to 'the skin of a rhino.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
