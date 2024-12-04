Left Menu

India's Constitution Debate: An Eye-Opener for the Nation

The upcoming parliamentary debate on India's Constitution is anticipated to reveal eye-opening insights, Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated. Goyal highlighted the exposure of past 'fake narratives,' linking them to historical events like the 1975 Emergency. Parliament has scheduled discussions on the Constitution's 75th adoption anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:00 IST
India's Constitution Debate: An Eye-Opener for the Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the forthcoming debate on India's Constitution in Parliament would serve as an eye-opener for the country. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Goyal emphasized that the discussions would expose long-standing 'fake narratives,' comparing them to realities from the 1975 Emergency period.

Goyal's comments came during a discussion on The Boilers Bill, 2024, aimed at repealing the Boilers Act, 1923. He underscored the rigorous thought process behind the Constitution and the respect owed to its framers. The upcoming parliamentary discussions are slated as part of commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

Political leaders reached a consensus to move forward with debates scheduled for December. The Lok Sabha will engage in discussions on December 13-14, while the Rajya Sabha will follow on December 16-17, aiming to bridge divides and focus on constitutional insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024