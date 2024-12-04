India's Constitution Debate: An Eye-Opener for the Nation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal declared that the forthcoming debate on India's Constitution in Parliament would serve as an eye-opener for the country. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Goyal emphasized that the discussions would expose long-standing 'fake narratives,' comparing them to realities from the 1975 Emergency period.

Goyal's comments came during a discussion on The Boilers Bill, 2024, aimed at repealing the Boilers Act, 1923. He underscored the rigorous thought process behind the Constitution and the respect owed to its framers. The upcoming parliamentary discussions are slated as part of commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

Political leaders reached a consensus to move forward with debates scheduled for December. The Lok Sabha will engage in discussions on December 13-14, while the Rajya Sabha will follow on December 16-17, aiming to bridge divides and focus on constitutional insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)