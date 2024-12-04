Devendra Fadnavis to Reinstate Leadership in Maharashtra

In a significant political development, Devendra Fadnavis will be reinstalled as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at the expansive Azad Maidan, attended by prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amidst discussions about alliance dynamics, uncertainty prevails around the involvement of outgoing CM Eknath Shinde in the new government. While Shinde has been requested to join, clarity is expected later today.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's decisive victory in the Maharashtra elections underscores the party's dominant position with a robust majority, marking a milestone in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)