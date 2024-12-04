Macron's Swift Move: New PM Before Cathedral Reopening
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to appoint a new prime minister rapidly if his government collapses, sources told Reuters. Macron aims for the appointment ahead of a high-profile event in Paris, featuring leaders like Donald Trump. The Elysee has not commented on this speculation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:48 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to swiftly appoint a new prime minister should his government fall, according to three sources speaking to Reuters.
Macron is reportedly eyeing a Saturday deadline for the appointment, coinciding with an event in Paris, where U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and others will attend the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening.
The presidential office, the Elysee, has yet to comment on the probable reshuffle, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
