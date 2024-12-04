Macron's Swift Move: New PM Before Cathedral Reopening

French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to swiftly appoint a new prime minister should his government fall, according to three sources speaking to Reuters.

Macron is reportedly eyeing a Saturday deadline for the appointment, coinciding with an event in Paris, where U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and others will attend the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening.

The presidential office, the Elysee, has yet to comment on the probable reshuffle, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)