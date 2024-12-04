Left Menu

Romania's Presidential Runoff: A Political Turning Point

On Sunday, Romania faces a critical presidential election runoff between far-right candidate Calin Georgescu and pro-European centrist Elena Lasconi. Georgescu's potential win threatens to shift Romania away from its Western allies, sparking concerns over NATO support and EU integration amid increasing far-right influence.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:29 IST
Romania's presidential election runoff this Sunday poses a pivotal moment for the nation, as it could lead to a political shift that distances the country from its Western allies. Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, known for his critical views on NATO, is challenging the pro-European centrist, Elena Lasconi, in a race closely monitored by the international community.

Polling stations will operate from 0500 to 1900 GMT, with exit polls expected to provide early insights. Georgescu, 62, shocked Romanians and European allies by winning the first round of elections, emerging as a strong contender espousing nationalist and anti-mainstream sentiments.

With nearly 60% popular support yet 40% undecided voters, the election remains unpredictable. A victory for Georgescu could align Romania with other central and eastern European countries led by right-wing, Russia-friendly politicians. His win may redefine Romania's political landscape, impacting its EU and NATO commitments.

