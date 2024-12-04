Left Menu

Adam Boehler: Trump's Envoy for Hostage Affairs

Donald Trump has appointed Adam Boehler as his special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Boehler, who played a key role in the Abraham Accords, is a former CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. Trump praised Boehler's negotiation experience with tough global forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:53 IST
Adam Boehler: Trump's Envoy for Hostage Affairs

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Adam Boehler as his special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Boehler, known for his expertise, was a chief negotiator in the Abraham Accords of 2020, which facilitated normalization agreements between Israel and Arab nations.

Trump emphasized Boehler's experience in high-stakes negotiations, including talks with the Taliban. Trump's statement highlighted Boehler's commitment to bring American citizens home, reflecting his trust in Boehler's negotiating prowess.

Boehler previously served as chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corp, an agency established during Trump's first term. His experience in international finance and diplomacy equips him uniquely for this crucial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024