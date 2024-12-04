Adam Boehler: Trump's Envoy for Hostage Affairs

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Adam Boehler as his special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Boehler, known for his expertise, was a chief negotiator in the Abraham Accords of 2020, which facilitated normalization agreements between Israel and Arab nations.

Trump emphasized Boehler's experience in high-stakes negotiations, including talks with the Taliban. Trump's statement highlighted Boehler's commitment to bring American citizens home, reflecting his trust in Boehler's negotiating prowess.

Boehler previously served as chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corp, an agency established during Trump's first term. His experience in international finance and diplomacy equips him uniquely for this crucial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)