Karti Chidambaram Criticizes IYC Membership Drive

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has raised alarms over the current online membership drive by the Indian Youth Congress in Tamil Nadu, labeling it misleading and ineffective. He claims that the process sidelines genuine members and is a waste of resources, urging a complete system overhaul for more authentic engagement.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has sounded alarm bells over the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) membership drive in Tamil Nadu, describing it as misleading in a letter to Krishna Allavaru, the National Incharge of the IYC.

Chidambaram contends that this membership initiative is nothing more than a 'ghost operation' with numbers that fail to translate into actual political engagement. He highlights the discrepancy between claimed membership figures and the party's electoral performance, suggesting manipulation by power brokers and affluent individuals, undermining the party's genuine supporters and unity.

The Congress MP decried the online enrolment system's lack of robust verification, warning that it risks further alienation within the party. He advocates for a complete overhaul in favor of real, physical enrolment to ensure committed party members influence leadership decisions, preserving the party's integrity.

