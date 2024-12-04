Left Menu

Kejriwal's Bold Accusations Shake Delhi's Political Arena

In a fiery assembly session, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of enabling drug influx via Gujarat's Mundra port. He highlighted drug issues in Delhi and criticized the Union home minister for inaction. As elections near, AAP focuses on law and order, while BJP aims to regain power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:58 IST
In a fiery assembly session, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing its leaders of turning a blind eye to the influx of drugs into the national capital. He claimed the substances entered through Gujarat's Mundra port, allegedly under the control of industrialist Gautam Adani.

Kejriwal did not mince words as he questioned whether the drug movement could occur without the involvement of top political officials, directly implicating the BJP in his address. He underscored the increasing availability of drugs in Delhi, expressing concern for the future of the country's youth.

He called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take concrete steps against drug abuse to quell public discontent. As Delhi's assembly elections approach in February 2025, Kejriwal has made law and order a central issue, setting the stage for an intense political battle with the BJP.

