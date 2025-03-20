Delhi Politics Clash: BJP and AAP Spar Over Mahila Samriddhi Yojna
The BJP and AAP are engaged in a heated dispute over the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna in Delhi. BJP President Virendra Sachdeva counters AAP's delays allegations, stressing budget approval is pending. AAP leader Atishi criticizes BJP's perceived stalling tactics, demanding immediate execution of the financial assistance program for women.
Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, reassured that financial aid under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna will commence once the budget is approved during the assembly session. This statement comes amid AAP's accusations of BJP delay in implementing the scheme.
Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party of misleading women in Delhi and Punjab, highlighting the BJP's commitment to introducing provisions in the 2025-26 budget. Meanwhile, AAP's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, questioned BJP's dedication to providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, criticizing perceived delays.
The scheme, earmarked with an Rs 5,100 crore budget, was a major election promise of the BJP. While the BJP claims progress with a ministerial committee's recent formation, AAP continues to accuse them of stalling tactics, pressuring them to fulfill campaign promises promptly.
