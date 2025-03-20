Left Menu

Farmers' Fury: Congress Chief Slams BJP and AAP Over Evictions

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP and AAP for evicting farmers from Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites, accusing them of being 'anti-farmer' parties. He condemned the detention of farmer leaders and referenced past incidents of violence against farmers, asserting these parties have betrayed the agricultural community.

Farmers' Fury: Congress Chief Slams BJP and AAP Over Evictions
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the BJP and AAP for their role in evicting farmers from Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites. He accused these parties of aligning against the farmers, describing them as intoxicated with the arrogance of power.

Kharge highlighted past grievances, referencing Mandsaur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and a tragic incident in Delhi during an AAP rally, implicating both parties in failing to support farmers. He alleged that BJP's unfulfilled MSP promise and AAP's rapid implementation of controversial laws signify betrayal of the agricultural community.

The eviction led to the dismantling of barricades by Haryana security personnel. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are set to protest against the Punjab Police's actions. Both organizations condemned AAP's government for evicting protesters and detaining leaders.

