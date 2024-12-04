Trump Appoints Academic to Treasury Role
Donald Trump has selected Michael Faulkender, a finance professor at the University of Maryland, to be the deputy secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department. Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Trump emphasized Faulkender's expertise in economics and policy, aligning him with the America First Agenda.
On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced his decision to appoint Michael Faulkender as deputy secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department.
Faulkender, a finance professor at the University of Maryland, is expected to bring his extensive expertise in economics to the role.
In a message on Truth Social, Trump described Faulkender as a distinguished economist and policy practitioner who will advance the America First Agenda.
