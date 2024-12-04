Trump Appoints Academic to Treasury Role

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced his decision to appoint Michael Faulkender as deputy secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department.

Faulkender, a finance professor at the University of Maryland, is expected to bring his extensive expertise in economics to the role.

In a message on Truth Social, Trump described Faulkender as a distinguished economist and policy practitioner who will advance the America First Agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)