Left Menu

Trump Names David Warrington as White House Counsel

Donald Trump has appointed David Warrington as the new White House counsel. Warrington has previously served as Trump's personal lawyer and was also a key legal advisor during his campaign. The announcement was made via a post on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:30 IST
Trump Names David Warrington as White House Counsel
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has appointed David Warrington as the White House counsel, signaling a new era of legal strategy at the helm of America's executive mansion.

Warrington, who has a longstanding relationship with Trump as both his personal counsel and campaign lawyer, was chosen for his legal acumen and loyalty. President-elect Trump revealed this selection through a post on Truth Social, his own social media platform, underscoring the importance he places on Warrington's role.

This appointment comes as Trump prepares to address the myriad legal challenges his administration may face, with Warrington poised to take a central role in navigating the complex landscape of White House legal affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024