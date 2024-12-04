Trump Names David Warrington as White House Counsel

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has appointed David Warrington as the White House counsel, signaling a new era of legal strategy at the helm of America's executive mansion.

Warrington, who has a longstanding relationship with Trump as both his personal counsel and campaign lawyer, was chosen for his legal acumen and loyalty. President-elect Trump revealed this selection through a post on Truth Social, his own social media platform, underscoring the importance he places on Warrington's role.

This appointment comes as Trump prepares to address the myriad legal challenges his administration may face, with Warrington poised to take a central role in navigating the complex landscape of White House legal affairs.

