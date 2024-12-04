Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Divisive Politics

Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP for engaging in divisive politics, suggesting it distracts from real issues like inflation and unemployment. He emphasized the need to avoid forces that polarize communities and highlighted recent incidents in Sambhal and Ajmer as examples of such tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:35 IST
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the ruling party of sowing division among communities through its political tactics.

Speaking in Tonk, Pilot highlighted the need to address real issues facing the country such as farmers' distress, inflation, and unemployment, rather than getting distracted by divisive politics.

He referred to incidents in Sambhal and Ajmer, where he claimed innocent lives were lost due to such ploys, urging a collective move away from these harmful forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

Latest News

