Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Divisive Politics

In a strong rebuke to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the ruling party of sowing division among communities through its political tactics.

Speaking in Tonk, Pilot highlighted the need to address real issues facing the country such as farmers' distress, inflation, and unemployment, rather than getting distracted by divisive politics.

He referred to incidents in Sambhal and Ajmer, where he claimed innocent lives were lost due to such ploys, urging a collective move away from these harmful forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)