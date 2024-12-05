Political Shakeup: French Prime Minister Resigns

In a dramatic turn of events, France's National Assembly has passed a no-confidence motion, compelling Prime Minister Michel Barnier to step down. The move was driven by disputes over the nation's budget, with both far-right and left-wing lawmakers aligning to cast their votes.

The motion passed with 331 votes, comfortably exceeding the 288-vote threshold required to oust the prime minister. This political upheaval highlights the growing divides within the French parliament, exacerbating challenges already posed by July's legislative elections.

President Emmanuel Macron, who is determined to fulfill his term until 2027, now faces the crucial task of selecting a new prime minister for the second time. This development underscores the intricate political dynamics as France navigates its current legislative landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)