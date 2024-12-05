Left Menu

Peter Navarro: A Controversial Comeback in Trump's Trade Team

Donald Trump has appointed Peter Navarro as a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing in his new administration. This move marks Navarro's return to a familiar role, despite his recent prison sentence related to the January 6 Capitol riot. The appointment completes Trump's new trade team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:56 IST
Donald Trump has appointed Peter Navarro, a former aide known for his loyalty, to be a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, marking a return to a role he previously held. Navarro, who recently completed a prison sentence for contempt of Congress, will likely face security clearance issues in his new position.

Navarro's role will focus on advancing the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas, similar to his responsibilities during Trump's first administration. His appointment complements the new trade team, with Wall Street CEO Howard Lutnick nominated as Commerce secretary and Jamieson Greer appointed to lead the USTR trade agency.

Despite potential vetting challenges due to his criminal conviction, experts suggest Trump could override them or issue a presidential pardon for Navarro. This appointment underscores Navarro's involvement in previous trade negotiations, including deals with Mexico, Canada, and South Korea.

