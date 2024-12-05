Peter Navarro: A Controversial Comeback in Trump's Trade Team

Donald Trump has appointed Peter Navarro, a former aide known for his loyalty, to be a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, marking a return to a role he previously held. Navarro, who recently completed a prison sentence for contempt of Congress, will likely face security clearance issues in his new position.

Navarro's role will focus on advancing the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas, similar to his responsibilities during Trump's first administration. His appointment complements the new trade team, with Wall Street CEO Howard Lutnick nominated as Commerce secretary and Jamieson Greer appointed to lead the USTR trade agency.

Despite potential vetting challenges due to his criminal conviction, experts suggest Trump could override them or issue a presidential pardon for Navarro. This appointment underscores Navarro's involvement in previous trade negotiations, including deals with Mexico, Canada, and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)