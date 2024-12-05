South Korea in Turmoil: Parliament Moves to Impeach President Yoon

South Korea's political landscape is in turmoil as parliament has set in motion a bid to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. The dramatic move follows Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law, which stoked chaos and division within his ruling party and the nation.

The declaration, made late on Tuesday, aimed to curb political activities and censor media, but it quickly unraveled, leaving political figures and military forces at odds. Despite the People's Power Party's vow to oppose the impeachment motion, the opposition Democratic Party holds a parliamentary majority.

If the bill gets a two-thirds majority, the Constitutional Court will adjudicate the motion within 180 days. As financial markets react to the instability, the international community watches closely, highlighting concerns about democratic governance and political stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)